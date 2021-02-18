Madonna is releasing a documentary about her 'Madame X' tour

Madonna is set to release a Netflix documentary, which will detail parts of her “Madame X” tour, including her struggles with the injuries that caused her to cancel several shows. The 62-year-old singer has signed a deal with the streaming giant to broadcast a documentary which will feature extensive footage from her “Madame X” tour, which came to an end in March last year. The documentary will also include behind-the-scenes clips of Madonna in action, and is set to detail the battles she had with hip and knee injuries, which forced her to cancel several of her tour dates. A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Madonna quite literally put blood, sweat and tears into the Madame X tour and she wants this documentary to show it off for the spectacle that it was. “She’s never been the type to fade into the background, so viewers will definitely get to witness her dry sense of humour.

“She has spent weeks watching ­previews and helping to edit the footage at home in the US and is very hands- on with it.”

The upcoming film will come 30 years after her ground-breaking documentary “Truth Or Dare”, which chronicled her life during her “Blond Ambition” tour.

Meanwhile, Madonna is also working on a movie about her life, which she is directing and co-writing with Diablo Cody.

Madonna said: "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music.

“Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."