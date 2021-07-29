Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' pushed back to 2022

Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde“, which will see Ana de Armas play a fictionalised version of the legendary actress, has been pushed back to 2022. The Netflix movie, which will see Ana de Armas play a fictionalised version of the legendary actress, has been in development since 2010, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see it.

According to Variety, the film is expected to drop next year but a specific release date has not been confirmed. The movie is to be directed by Andrew Dominik, from Joyce Carol Oates' historical novel “Blonde”. Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale are also set to star in the film, as Monroe's former husbands Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio respectively.

Julianne Nicholson will play the actress' mother Gladys Pearl Baker. In February 2020, de Armas described her casting as Monroe - who died in 1962 aged 36 - as "ground-breaking". She said: "Playing Marilyn was ground-breaking.

"A Cuban playing Marilyn Monroe. I wanted it so badly." The star only had to audition for director Dominik once before earning the lead role, but still had to convince the producers of her suitability for the part. Ana - who stars in upcoming James Bond blockbuster “No Time To Die” - explained: "I only had to audition for Marilyn once and Andrew said, 'It's you,' but I had to audition for everyone else.