Mary Fitzgerald calls ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star Chrishell Stause’s new partner ‘very sweet’

“Selling Sunset’s” Mary Fitzgerald has called her co-star Chrishell Stause’s new partner GFlip “very sweet”. Stause went public with her romance with non-binary singer GFlip in May, five months after her split from her boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim – and Mary has now been grilled about her pal’s new relationship.

Story continues below Advertisement

During an appearance on UK TV show “Lorraine”, Fitzgerald said: “Her new partner is very sweet and Chrishell seems very, very happy.” Stause and Oppenheim’s relationship crumbled last year, and he was seen getting emotional on the Netflix show’s reunion special. Watch video:

Fitzgerald also previously dated Jason, and said of her ex’s emotional reaction on the show: “People don’t see that side of him very often but he has a very, very good heart and when he loves he fully loves…” Chrishell was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, but they split in 2019 and the drama became a major storyline on the show. During the interview with Lorraine Kelly, she was also quizzed about another co-star Christine Quinn, who has started her own real estate firm and is said to have quit “Selling Sunset” firm the Oppenheim Group.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lorraine asked: “Christine. What is going on with Christine? She’s quit the firm, has she quit the show? Is she away, that’s it, goodbye? Who knows? You can never say never, right?” Fitzgerald replied: “Well you know… I think there’s been a lot that’s happened… “I don’t know anything about her company. I’ve seen some stuff, I don’t know anything about it.

Story continues below Advertisement

“But I think enough has happened on the show and just at the brokerage that she’s not a good fit." She also explained why fans never get to see celebrity clients taking part in “Selling Sunset”, despite several stars being name-dropped over the years. She added: “A lot of times even if they want to be on the show they can’t, they’re on contract with another network and the contract prevents them from doing that, so we do have a lot more celebrities than what you guys see.”