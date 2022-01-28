Meet the African YouTube Black Voices class of 2022

Over 25 African content creators have been selected by YouTube to join a global movement in its flagship YouTube Black Voices Fund initiative. Now in its second year, the YouTube Black Voices Fund initiative focuses on investing in black creators from around the world who are telling unique and authentic stories.

The African list consists of creators from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, dedicated to making a difference in their respective communities and Africa. “This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. “We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” says Alex Okosi, managing director, Emerging Markets, YouTube Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kenya has four participants Wendy Angel Nangayo, Cheyenne Chelimo Umulinga Muvunyi, Mandi Sarro and Justus Nandwa. Nigeria has Adaeze Jideonwo, Chinyere Nneka Abang, Data Willie-Pepple, Oluwafisayo Fosudo, Ikede Adebisi Oluwafunmilayo, Chima Chikodinaka Perpetua, Nwamaka Joy Izugbara, Ndukwe Stephen Anthony, Olawale Adetula, and Halima Yusuf Rabiu. Representing South Africa are The Critics Company, Defining, Aarif Muhammad Manjra, Mitchell Lima, Mlungisi Nkosi, Nompumelelo Ledwaba, Nico Nomyayi, Nozibele Qamngana, Hungani Malcolm Ndlovu, Tshegofatso Isaac, Abigail Gugulethu Nyatsumba and Xukununu Ntsetselelo.