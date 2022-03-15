Meet the 'Real Housewives of Lagos'

I remember the time when many scoffed at people who watched the “Real Housewives” shows. They rolled their eyes and lectured about using their time better and watch more highbrow television. Well, that was a few years ago and now the tide has swiftly turned. Somehow during the worst days of the Covid-19 lockdowns, people around the world actively searched for light-hearted content that wouldn’t make them think about the doom and gloom outside their homes.

And that is when many turned to “Real Housewives” and found a ridiculous world, a mix of luxury and oddities that they couldn’t help but love. Even Meryl Streep has admitted that she is a fan of the shows. During the promotional tours of “Don’t Look Up”, the multi-Academy Award-winning thespian revealed that she is a “Real Housewives” fan. “It's right now. It's happening right now,” Streep said. “And what do I do? I go in and watch ’The Housewives of Beverly Hills’. I do that."

It doesn’t get more highbrow than that. After a few years of Africa being left out of the “Real Housewives” conversation, that time is over. “Real Housewives of Johannesburg” and “Real Housewives of Durban” opened the doors and now Lagos is joining with its version of “Real Housewives”.

The show, which is produced by Livespot 360, is the 16th international version of the “Real Housewives” format and the third to be adapted in Africa. Episodes will begin streaming on Showmax from Friday, April 8. In a statement released by the streamer, “The Real Housewives of Lagos” (RHOL) is set to give a peek into the opulent and oh-so-extra lifestyle of some of the most affluent women in Lagos living their best “Eko Miami” lives. Plus, all the drama and gbas gbos you can expect from a “Real Housewives” show. Popular Nigerian lifestyle website BellaNaija identified the cast members.

Now meet the women who will be driving the story. Carolyna Hutchings View this post on Instagram A post shared by HRM👑 (@hrmcarolyna) Former Nollywood star turned business mogul Carolyna Hutchings is a power player. Her last film role was in 2006. She left the industry and now has interests in the oil and gas industry, is an interior designer and also has a real estate company of which she is the CEO, Hutchings Ltd. She was recently in the news after it leaked that she is secretly dating Nigerian musician Timaya. We are expecting that whole story to play out on the show.

Iyabo Ojo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olori Alice Iyabo Ojo.. (@iyaboojofespris) The Yoruba film star is a major name in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The actress has featured in more than 150 films, both English and Yoruba, and has produced 14 of her own. She is also, Showmax reports, the founder of the Pinkies Foundation, an NGO that caters to physically challenged children in the country. Chioma “Good Hair” Ikokwu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Goodhair (@chiomagoodhair) Chioma Ikokwu is a literal Girl Boss. Holding degrees from the University of Birmingham, the University of London and the Nigerian Law School, she is beauty and brains. An entrepreneur, she has successfully built a respectable career for herself as the CEO of global beauty company Good Hair Limited, which is a premium hair extension brand. Toyin Lawani View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire) Toyin is a sought-after stylist and fashion designer in Nigeria. Her talents have led her to work with some of Nigeria’s and the United States’ biggest stars, including include Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Keri Hilson and Ciara. This is not her first rodeo on a reality show. She previously starred on “Tiannah's Empire”, which is am EbonyLife TV show based on her company and how she juggles the many roles she plays, from mother, to stylist, to designer, to friend and many more.

Laura Ikeji Kanu View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji) Media entrepreneur and author, Laura is a fashion blogger and founder of Hey! Laura, an online entertainment, fashion and lifestyle blog. She took her skills at running a successful blog and turned them into a book: “How To Make Money on Instagram: The Brand Influencer Guide”. She is married to former Nigerian football player Christopher Ogbonna Kanu. Mariam Adeyemi Timmer