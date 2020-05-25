Mi Casa, DJ Tira, Ami Faku set to perform at ‘The Roots Africa Day’

South African artists DJ Zinhle, Ami Faku and Mi Casa join a long list of local and international musicians who will be performing at the inaugural “The Roots Africa Day” virtual concert, taking place on Monday, May 25. The 24-hour virtual concert will feature DJ’s, performances, messages of "hope, faith and powerful conversations from around the globe". Taking to their Instagram page, multiple-award-winning band Mi Casa expressed their excitement in forming part of this exciting initiative to commemorate Africa Day. The trio shared shared: "From growing up idolizing The Roots to being added to their Africa Day celebrations line up ... 🤯 We hella excited to let you know that on Monday 25th between 4-5pm (10-11am EST) you can catch us performing at The Roots Africa Day concert streaming on their YouTube page!! We performing a flip on one of your favorite songs of ours specially made for the show. They added: "So tell a friend, let me know where the party is at!! Lastly a big shout out to @theroots for putting us on. The opportunity to celebrate this continent of ours with you is an honour."

Mi Casa is celebrating 10 years in the industry, also recently announced a global deal with Universal Music Group Africa and Afro Force.

Also, joining the festivities on The Roots YouTube channel, is Mzansi's own Mafikizolo, DJ Tira, Sun-El Musician and Moonchild Sanelly.

Other African stars that are set to perform include Seun Kuti, Mereba, D’Banj, Ayo, Makeda, Blinky Bill and so much more.

Taking to their IG page, The Roots' statement reads: "The celebration on YouTube will feature 24 hours of DJ’s, performances, messages of hope, faith and powerful conversations from around the world and around the corner!

"Special Thanks to Aya Chebbi Youth Envoy of the African Union, Ilwad Elman of the Elman Peace and Human Rights Center and Ndaba Mandela of the Mandela Institute for Humanity for your consultations and Nelson Makamo for the use of your paining “Modumokgole”

"Respect to the numerous DJ’s, Artists, Managers, Crew and everyone in the Diaspora who donated their time freely to this event in the true spirit of Ubuntu."