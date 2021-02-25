'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'A Quiet Place Part II' get Paramount+ release date

“Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place Part II” will stream on Paramount+ just 45 days after being released in cinemas.

The latest instalment of Tom Cruise's action franchise is scheduled for theatrical release on 19 November, while John Krasinski's horror sequel hits cinemas on 17 September, but fans will get the chance to watch both in their own homes just 45 days later via ViacomCBS' new service, which launches on 4 March.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” will also hit the streamer 45 days after its big-screen run starts, while the next instalment of “Paranormal Activity” and a “Pet Sematary” origin story will be released directly to Paramount+.

The Paramount Players division - which oversees original movies being made for Paramount+ - are also working on “The In Between”, a supernatural thriller which will star Joey King and Kyle Allen and tell the story of a teenage girl who survives a car accident and believes her boyfriend, who didn't make it, is attempting to reconnect with her from the afterlife.

In addition a new expansion deal with Epix means MGM movies, including the upcoming James Bond film “No Time To Die”, will also appear on the service, with the agreement meaning Paramount+ users can choose from 2 500 movies at launch, including 700 Miramax titles.