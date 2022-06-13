Mohale Motaung lands his own tell-all show

Mohale Motaung will finally be saying his piece after being a hot topic on his ex-husband's reality show, “Living the dream With Somizi”, this season. On Monday, Showmax announced that filming has wrapped up on its latest original “Mohale: On the Record”, a tell-all interview between Mohale and Aldrin Sampear.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement, Mohale explained why he took the step to publicly tell his story. “A lot has been said about me, both true and untrue,” said Mohale. “I initially had no intentions to publicly speak of the events that have occurred, due to an agreement I had with the other parties involved. But when the agreement was dishonoured by the other party, it became paramount that I tell my truth as I know it.

“With all the misinformation in the public domain, it is my responsibility to correct any propaganda as I represent not only myself, but those that may have experienced a story similar to mine. “I would also like people to truly get to know me for who I am, as opposed to who they have assumed me to be,” said Mohale. In August 2021, a leaked audio of an off-the-record interview with Mohale revealed that “Somhale” wasn’t the fairytale union it seemed, as Mohale detailed allegations of domestic abuse.

Story continues below Advertisement

The estranged couple’s Safta-nominated 2020 wedding special, “Somizi & Mohale: The Union” made them the poster couple for gay marriage in South Africa. From the moment their relationship blossomed, the engagement to now – the messy breakup – the country has been granted more intimate access to details thanks to “Living The Dream With Somizi”. Much has been said about the impact of these allegations on Somizi, who took time off from “Idols SA” and Metro FM as a result, but is now back and on the cover of “True Love” this month and sharing his side of the story in the fifth season of his reality show on Showmax.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This sit-down is an opportunity to hear Mohale's version of their union, and now, its cracks,” says Sampear. The head of content at Showmax explained: “‘Living The Dream With Somizi’ season five is currently the most popular title on Showmax but it’s just one perspective, so we’re now adding Mohale’s voice so he can speak for himself in this special.” The special will premiere on August 4 on Showmax.