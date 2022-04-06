'Moon Knight' was 'made like a Marvel movie'

“Moon Knight” was made "like a movie" and was never called a series on set. The Disney+ series - which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and acts as a spin-off to the comic book film franchise - stars Ethan Hawke as charismatic antagonist Arthur Harrow and director Mohamed Diab is "sure" that it will go to the big screen but it was never called a TV show on set.

He said: "One day. I'm sure [it will come to the big screen]. It's made like a movie, just so you know. There isn't a day that we call it a TV show. We call it a movie." The 43-year-old director went on to admit while the possibility of second season of the show - which also stars Oscar Isaac in the the title role of a Jewish-American mercenary with dissociative identity disorder - is uncertain due to the "secrecy" of Marvel bosses, he is "sure" that the story will be "staying for a long time" in whatever medium.