My silent admiration of Kelly Khumalo & why I’m looking foward to season two of her reality show

It’s not often that we get to see sequels to celeb-anchored reality shows.

When that happens, best you remember that it is because the subject matter resonates with viewers And they do wonders for ratings.

It also explains why “Living the Dream with Somizi” and “Being Bonang” has been renewed for several seasons.

While I highly doubt we will see a second instalment of “Lebo M - Coming Home” - his third separation notwithstanding - I loved the first season of “Life with Kelly Khumalo”.

Much of the appeal also lies with The BarLeader for their first-rate production value. They ensured the narrative was aligned with public curiosity.

After all, the questions around the untimely passing of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, who is the baby daddy of her daughter, Thingo, remains a talking point.

Kelly Khumalos’ mother, Ntombi. Picture: Supplied

The first season was shot in lockdown. There were plenty of restrictions and Khumalo was feeling the frustrations of being confined to her luxurious home. Yeah, that’s hard. Not.

We got to witness her expand her business interest, work on a new album and navigate thorny family issues; from a fallout with her sister and questions raised about her father, which saw her mother leave the house.

Kelly was unapologetic. I didn’t mind that though. She owned her truth. So respect.

I remember interviewing her, over the phone, and she was very clear about a few things. She also told me in no uncertain terms that she is “not looking to set the record straight”.

Viewers got to witness her spiritual side as she tried to appease the ancestors. There was also talk about “the calling” but it wasn’t explored in greater detail.

She opened up about her strained relationship with Molemo Maarohanye, aka Jub Jub, who is the father of her son, Christian.

When things got too much, she turned to her confidants - BFF’s Brenda Mtambo and Thami Dish - for advice.

What I loved about the series is that it was entertaining, insightful and it offered a no-holds-barred take on one of SA’s most controversial stars.

Heck, we even got to witness her skin lightening journey, too. A growing fad in the industry and one that has become a bone of contention, too.

With several unfinished issues from the first season, I’m sure it will be addressed in the second. Especially, the topic of her sister Zandile riding on her coattails as well as her mother’s sudden departure, which hurt Khumalo.

As expected, there’s plenty of drama. And I’m dying to know more about her comment: “I’m not in a relationship; I am playing with someone.”

Given her Black Widow-esque reputation, she is clearly treading cautiously as she ventures into the dating scene again.

I’ve said this before and I will say it again.

“I’m not here to pass judgement on the verity of the controversies involving her.”

After binging on the first season, I have developed a silent admiration for her as a woman, mother and star.

And she makes it hard not to do so.

Her comment says it all. “My reality show is my way of owning my reality and embracing who I am.

“What I’ve learnt is that it gives me power to own my story.

“No one can ever use my story against me because I have owned it. This is me, who I am, whether good or bad.”

Fan or foe, tune in and make up your own mind on this star.

The new 13-part series starts streaming on Showmax from Thursday, May 13.