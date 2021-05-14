Mzansi celebs celebrate 'Thuso Mbedu Day' as 'The Underground Railroad' debuts

South African, two time Emmy nominated actress, Thuso Mbedu is being celebrated in Mzansi for her latest accomplishment.

Her recent series, “The Underground Railroad” where she leads an all American cast has premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday, May 14.

And judging from tweets, this performance could very well win her several international awards.

Thuso’s fans have taken the liberty of celebrating the South African beauty by hosting a watch party at the Joburg Theatre.

The first episode of the series will be screen on Friday, May 14, from 7pm.

And includes an extensive interview with star herself.

Directed by Barry Jenkins the series tells the story of Cora (Mbedu), a slave, as she escapes a Georgia plantation in the deep south, boards a train and embarks on a harrowing trip as she seeks true freedom while being hunted by a notorious slave catcher.

Celebrities like Nandi Madida and Khaya Dlanga and Hulisani Ravele along with Mbedu’s fans have come out in full support of the Mbedu’s extraordinary performance and success.

“Am at the airport watching ’The Underground Railroad’. No, look, that Emmy is ours.

“Thuso’s performance soaring. Barry Jenkin’s directing is masterful. Each shot is a great painting. #ThusoMbeduDay,” said Khaya Dlanga.

Am at the airport watching The Underground Rail. No, look, that Emmy is ours. Thuso’s performance soaring. Barry Jenkin’s directing is masterful. Each shot is a great painting. #ThusoMbeduDay pic.twitter.com/aiwXtSA7HL — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) May 14, 2021

While Nandi Madida said: “Good Morning! Happy #ThusoMbeduDay. Celebrating this woman’s incredible talent and black excellence! @ThusoMbedu”.

And Hulisani Ravele said: “It’s #ThusoMbeduDay! Thuso, today we celebrate you.

“Not just your talent but your sacrifices, every ‘no’ & every doubt you’ve conquered.

“We celebrate your courage to try again, we celebrate the million little miracles that carried you here. Soar sis! #TheUndergroundRailroad’.”

It’s #ThusoMbeduDay! 🥳 Thuso, today we celebrate you. Not just your talent but your sacrifices, every ‘no’ & every doubt you’ve conquered. We celebrate your courage to try again, we celebrate the million little miracles that carried you here. Soar sis! ❤️ #TheUndergroundRailroad pic.twitter.com/oOrXjIeRej — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 14, 2021

On Instagram Mbedu posted a picture of her character and went into great detail explaining Cora.