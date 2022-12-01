Mzansi is hooked on the drama in ‘Blood & Water’ season 3

“Blood & Water” season three is finally here and fans can’t stop binge-watching. After season two’s cliffhanger, viewers are getting answers and plenty of drama in the third instalment.

This season, secrets past and present and disturbing involvements are unpacked, providing much-needed answers to the mystery. Production on season three was taken up a notch, revealing the depths of all the drama that surrounds Parkhurst’s faves. @ke_kelvine tweeted: “Every end of an episode I’m legit screaming because #BloodAndWater s3 did not come to play at alll😭😭😭😭 broo??????”

“Lines are crossed and questionable choices are made as our favourite sisters Puleng and Fikile uncover deeper secrets that leave them questioning everything they thought they knew. “Tragedies will shake families, horrific uncoverings will leave you silent and heroic actions among our beloved teens may bring some clarity to the truth,” read a press statement from streaming giant Netflix. Returning to the cast are Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel and Natasha Thahane, among others.

Sonia Mbele’s character Lisbeth Molapo, with dangerous and ruthless moves, has certainly become someone viewers love to hate. And Mbele has earned praise from fans for her portrayal of Lisbeth. @nemosbaracuda wrote: “Every time KB’s mom opens her mouth someone dies… bruh she scared the living sh*t out of me from this side of the screen #BloodAndWater.”