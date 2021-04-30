Mzansi left underwhelmed by 'Real Housewives of Durban' reunion

Viewers of the hit reality show, the “Real Housewives of Durban” were left wanting more after part one of the show’s reunion aired this week.

The Showmax series has served drama all season since it premiered earlier this year. Starring Sorisha Naidoo, Anne-Tonni Lodick-Mthembu, Nonkanyiso “Laconco” Chonco, Ayanda Ncwane, Nonku Williams and Kgomotso Ndungane, the show served all kinds of drama every week.

From Ayanda meeting Nonku, who Ayanda’s late husband, gospel star Sfiso Ncwane fathered a child with, on camera at a tense dinner, to claims of tribalism, backstabbing and everything in between, the ladies of Durban delivered.

And while that has been true all season, the same can not be said about the first part of the highly anticipated reunion. That is if reactions on social media are anything to go by.

Hosted by Phat Joe, the ladies gathered in Johannesburg to hash out all the drama.

Dressed in white designer gowns, all but one cast member was there. Kgomotso did not attend the reunion (at least part one) after she announced last week that she was quitting the show.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment last week, Nomsa Philiso, Multichoice channel director of local entertainment confirmed that Kgomotso will not feature in the reunion special. “Kgomotso was part of the ’Real Housewives of Durban’ until it finished its record-breaking run on Friday, 16 April 2021”.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment at the time, she cleared the air on where she stands with the, saying she was still a part of the production.

"I am still very much part of the production team as a cast member, and I think we all need to wait and see what the directors of the show have in store for us. Let's not ruin the surprise now for the viewers (LOL).

“It's all about suspense and anticipation for all of us”, she said.

Commenting on whether or not she would be returning for a second season, she said: “No decision has been made to produce a season two, but my goal was always to do season one and I had not set a goal for myself beyond that yet.

“Should season two happen, the final decisions always are with the production team owners”, she said.

Kgomotso’s presence was clearly missed by fans of the show who expressed how they missed her and how much better the reunion would have been if she was present.

This could be because Kgomotso rose to be one of the most controversial cast members of the franchise.

The reality television star, who is married to former Springbok rugby player Odwa Ndungane, often came under fire for comments she made about other cast members.

While she was often under fire from viewers, earlier this month she was praised for challenging Ayanda and Laconco.

This after Laconco invited only Zulu-speaking cast members to an event she hosted. Those cast members included Ayanda and Nonku.

“I am Tswana, I am married to a Xhosa man and I live in KZN. So I might not be fluent, but if you have a chat with me in Zulu, I’ll be able to understand you.

“You always preaching women empowerment, you are actually empowering me to learn about your tribe,“ said Kgomotso.

While issues like tribalism were discussed, many viewers expressed that they felt all the ladies were choosing their words carefully and not giving them any drama.

Some fans even compared the reunion to that of the “Real Housewives of Johannesburg”, saying it lacked spice.

See some reactions below:

This reunion was so mild without Kgomotso #RHODurbanreunion — Kefiloe. (@Keefinks) April 30, 2021

I think Kgomotso needed to be here at the reunion 😩 because this is dry #RHODurbanreunion — jellys🦋 (@kellysjellys) April 30, 2021

I think Kgomotso would have given the reunion what it needs, ya bora 🙃#RHODurban #RHODurbanReunion — #EnoughIsEnough (@Ms_Elljay) April 30, 2021

Watching #RHODurbanreunion I felt like I'm watching a talk show. Angikho right 😭. I just had to switch and watch the JoBurg one. #RHODurban — Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) April 30, 2021