Mzansi weighs in on ‘Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star’ docuseries

Days before the murder trial of the five accused in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, gets underway, Netflix has released a five-part docuseries, “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star”. Of course, fans and family are still left with tears streaming down their faces and a dull ache in their hearts as the circumstances around his passing remain a mystery.

In Sara Blecher’s docu-series, she revisits his relationship with Afro-pop star Kelly Khumalo and the events leading up to the fateful event. She also uses eyewitness accounts of what transpired, coupled with first-hand accounts by those closest to Senzo as well as Kelly. Blecher also broaches the subject of a cover-up and bribery.

Of course, there are no answers here - the trial is yet to happen. But what “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” does do - and commendably well - is weave a narrative that paints an equitable overview of true-life tragedy that has haunted Mzansi for six years. In the meantime, viewers have taken to Twitter to share their theories on docu-series. This is what some of them had to say:

@Palesa_md03 wrote: “#SenzoMeyiwa, Senzo died thrice in different locations : In Kelly's arms at home , in Tumelo's arms in the car and in hospital while Kelly went aside to pray.” #SenzoMeyiwa, Senzo died thrice in different locations : In Kelly's arms at home , in Tumelo's arms in the car and in hospital while Kelly went aside to pray pic.twitter.com/2M8T4KbA9j — Palesa (@Palesa_md03) April 8, 2022 @Rushe_C posted: “Why TF are you cleaning a murder scene before the police got there!? No ways. #SenzoMeyiwa.” Why TF are you cleaning a murder scene before the police got there!? No ways. #SenzoMeyiwa — Lewis’s Smoulder (@Rushe_C) April 8, 2022 @DrLTBell wrote: “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star. Haibo, so Kelly Khumalo called Senzo's sister and said Senzo got shot by mistake when he was trying to intervene between Zandi (Kelly's sister) and Longwe (Chico Twala'a son). #ManNotBarryRoux #SenzoMeyiwa #DStvPrem #Netflix”

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star. Haibo, so Kelly Khumalo called Senzo's sister and said Senzo got shot by mistake when he was trying to intervene between Zandi (Kelly's sister) and Longwe (Chico Twala'a son). #ManNotBarryRoux #SenzoMeyiwa #DStvPrem #Netflix pic.twitter.com/QgbrfVqfli — Lebohang-Teboho Bell (@DrLTBell) April 7, 2022 @Edward_G8 added: “This #SenzoMeyiwa document raised more questions than answers for me.” This #SenzoMeyiwa document raised more questions than answers for me — MARC GASEBALE👑🇧🇼 (@Edward_G8) April 8, 2022 @deziraygouw tweeted: “Im pretty sure that those 5 people are NOT the real perpetrators. Typical incompetent policemen, trying to rush things out and put the blame on other criminals. #SenzoMeyiwa.” Im pretty sure that those 5 people are NOT the real perpetrators. Typical incompetent policemen, trying to rush things out and put the blame on other criminals. #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/Pij6R3mmqm — D.ée Gouw (@deziraygouw) April 8, 2022 @LethaboMaswi questioned: “are you guys going to apologize to Kelly Khumalo ? #SenzoMeyiwa.”

are you guys going to apologize to Kelly Khumalo ? #SenzoMeyiwa — Lethabo❤ (@LethaboMaswi) April 8, 2022 “So Longwe Thwala says he couldn't call the cops because he left the phone inside the house when Senzo Meyiwa got and later says the thugs didn't steal his phone coz he had it in his pocket. #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoDeathofasoccerstar #JusticeForSenzo,” asked @KgatleLarry. Langa just implicated himself, first he said the robbers took all their phones, he managed to get outside but couldn't call the cops. Then on his interview at metro FM he said his phone was in his pocket, When they gave the police their phones. Dude, what happened!? #SenzoMeyiwa — Lesedi Tau (@lesedi_tau7) April 8, 2022 @zanzeeliz wrote: “I think if all the ppl in that house were taken in for questioning same night this case would be closed, these people had time to collaborate a story, The justice system is ridiculous shem, police wait for evidence enyekho for years until a case gets cold 🙄🙄. #SenzoMeyiwa” I think if all the ppl in that house were taken in for questioning same night this case would be closed, these people had time to collaborate a story, The justice system is ridiculous shem, police wait for evidence enyekho for years until a case gets cold 🙄🙄. #SenzoMeyiwa — MonaLiza (@zanzeeliz) April 8, 2022