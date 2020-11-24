Mzansi’s Thuso Mbedu in the running for 'Star Wars' role

South African actress Thuso Mbedu is doing the things that need to be done for the pots to happen. The latest from US entertainment trade publications is that she's in the running for a role in the upcoming Lucasfilm “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series that, if secured, could make her household name in Hollywood. According to The Illuminerdi, the Emmy-nominated actress may be joining the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, in his upcoming series coming to Disney+. Naomi Scott, Thuso Mbedu and Anula Navlekar are in consideration for a role in the Disney+ ‘OBI-WAN KENOBI’ series.



(Source: https://t.co/9LPZZ8L9EY) pic.twitter.com/nnKwMraCyt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 23, 2020 Thuso, the publication says, is one of three actresses who secured a call back for one of the lead roles, the character of Riley. Thuso is up against fellow actress Anula Navlekar and Naomi Scott, who is popular for her role as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action “Aladdin”.

According to CBR.com, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will take place in between the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and “Star Wars: A New Hope”.

It focuses on the life of Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has taken up residence on Tatooine to protect Luke Skywalker.

Thuso, who is currently focused on the much-anticipated release of the US series, “The Underground Railroad” in which she stars in the lead role, has not made any comments on the possibility of her new gig.

The actress has been focused on sharing her excitement about the upcoming series, which is directed by Academy Award-winning director, Barry Jenkins, and will be streaming Amazon Videom by posting clips on social media.

In one post she referred to the project as poetry in motion.

The former “Saints and Sinners” and “Is’Thunzi”“ star, who is a two-time International Emmy Award nominee, plays the role of Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.