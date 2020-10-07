Naomi Campbell and more to star in 'The Supermodels' documentary series

Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Cindy Crawford are to be the subject of a new documentary series, “The Supermodels”, which will air on Apple TV+. The catwalk queens' rise to fame in the 1990s will be explored in 'The Supermodels', a new show from Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries that will debut on Apple TV+. Details on the show are being kept under wraps, but will feature interviews with the four models - who will all serve as executive producers - and they can't wait to share their stories with fans. Naomi hailed the programme a "dream come true" and hopes it will prove inspirational. She wrote on Instagram: "My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer, Ron Howard which is a dream come true to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story.

"We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world. We look forward to this great adventure ahead with director Barbara Kopple.(sic)"

And Cindy is equally "excited" to be returning to such an "iconic era" for fashion.

She wrote on her social media account: "I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time.

"With the support of Imagine Documentaries and Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple, we plan to explore the dynamic personalities, and shifts in media and culture that helped shape and define this iconic era."

Linda wants the programme to be seen as a celebration of "friendship".

She wrote: "To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the brilliant team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers.

"I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance."

Christy also shared the same photo of the four of them together on her Instagram account and wrote: "I am looking forward to looking back on this unprecedented time in fashion with these incredible women whom I have grown up with."