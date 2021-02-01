Nasty C & Wizkid to perform at MTV Africa Music Awards

The 2021 edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards announced a performance lineup that includes top stars from across the continent. These include Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Uganda's Sheebah Karungi, Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz, South Africa's Nasty C, Kenya's Khaligraph Jones, Suspect 95 from the Ivory Coast, Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos, and São Tomé and Príncipe’s Calema. The virtual show, which will broadcast to MTV’s global audience in 180 countries, will air locally on MTV Base and MTV Africa later this month. "The MAMAs are a global spotlight on African music and artists, and this lineup of incredible talent speaks to the tremendous power of music on our continent," said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager ViacomCBS Networks Africa. "This year's show is dedicated to the youth of Africa, and we are committed to amplifying social change through music and culture and to elevating youth voices across our platforms."

One of this years nomination leaders with five nods, Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz will return to the MAMAs stage after his energetic 2016 performance.

A first-time nominee from Uganda, songstress Sheebah Karungi who has scored two nods in the Best Female and Best Ugandan Act categories will also perform.

South African Hip Hop sensation Nasty C, who is nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category, also returns to the MAMAs stage.

Fellow hip hop award contender, Suspect 95 from Côte d'Ivoire, will also take to the virtual stage.

Kenya's Khaligraph Jones and Cape Verde's Soraia Ramos will debut the MAMAs stage, and São Tomé and Principe's Calema, who are running for the Song of the Year and have four MAMA nominations in total.

Grammy award-winning DJ and record executive, DJ Khaled will be the international co-host for this year’s MAMAs.