Nasty C to launch 'Zulu Man With Some Power' podcast

Def Jam-signed rapper and producer Nasty C is releasing his seven-part podcast series this week. This comes shortly after the release of his third studio album, “Zulu Man With Some Power”. The podcast, which is also named after the album, features producers Troy Taylor, J-Kits, Beat Butcha and Gemini Major. The series also plays host to featured artists Rowlene and Tellaman. The podcast series will also see celebrated DJs Black Coffee and Whookid, along with radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo, Japan’s Kaz Skellington, Nigeria’s M.I Abaga and South Africa’s Slikour featured.

The Durban-born star has innovatively looked to share the raw and unfiltered details about his life, origins and interests on the “Zulu Man With Some Powe”r podcast, hosted by TV personality Moozlie.

Officially launching on Thursday, the seven-week podcast series showcases the rapper speaking about the business of music, signing with an international label, his chart-topping music and experiences touring multiple countries across Africa.

“He also speaks candidly about growing an audience in Japan, as well as planting his feet in North America.

“I am so thankful to all the people that contributed to the making of this podcast series. I had great conversations with a lot of people that I admire.

“I got to learn more about them as individuals and, even more so, about myself in the process.

The podcast series will give fans a glimpse into what my life is about, and impart some of my own knowledge and experiences around my particular music-making process, and how I handle my business.

“It’s definitely something to look forward to,” said Nasty C.

The “Zulu Man With Some Power” podcast will be available from 18:00 on Thursday, February 25, 2021, on all streaming platforms.