Netflix adds 5 new Bollywood films to the platform

The great thing about watching a Bollywood movie is that you're entertained for longer than a regular movie which is usually 90 minutes. And in a time when you're looking to pass time - catching up on a few Bolly movies isn't a bad idea. What's even better is that gone are the days where Bollywood movies revolve around love triangles, family feuds or a hero muscle man fighting away bad guys to save the damsel in distress. These days Indian movie makers and storytellers have taken a bold step to produce movies that are of significance to viewers. The tackle everyday issues like, rape, corruption, early age balding and even the dire need for sanitary pads and its education thereof. In an attempt to keep subscribers happy and to avoid boredom, Netflix has added a variety of world class Bollywood movies to their platform, these stories will have you glued to your devices.

Here are five compelling movies you should watch:

"Padman": Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor star in this offbeat and inspiring movie about an entrepreneur who markets a hygienic, low cost sanitary pad that even India's poorest woman can afford.

"Kabir Singh": Starring Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh and Kiara Advani, the story reveals how an exalted but short-fused surgeon plunges into a spiral of drugs, alcohol and rage after his intense relationship with his girlfriend turbulently ends.

"The Sky Is Pink": Based on a true story, Priyanka Chopra stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in this emotional drama about a teenager who succumbs to her terminal illness. Before that, Aisha tells the love story of her parents over a period of 25 years.

"Guilty": Starring Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada, this film dives into the issue of rape when a college heartthrob is accused by a less popular student. His girlfriend navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

"Toilet Ek Prem Katha": Akshay Kumar yet again stars along Bhumi Pednekar in his inspiring film about acquiring a basic sanitation facility. This comes after a woman leaves her husband after the first day of marriage upon learning his home lacks a toilet.





And if this isn't enough to satisfy your Bollywood cravings, then check out these movies on Showmax.

"Halla Bol": An aspiring actor from a small town makes his way to the top of the coveted Hindi film industry and attains superstardom. However, his life changes drastically when he becomes the prime witness to a murder but is reluctant to reveal what he's seen.

"Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante": Heart surgeon Dr. Viren Goenka (Rajit Kapur) goes out of town to an event where he'd be honoured for his contribution in the medical field. His wife Sanjana (Konkona Sen Sharma), meanwhile, prepares for his return and their daughter's upcoming birthday, but then sometime unfortunate happens.

"Bollywood Diaries": This story is an arduous journey of three Bollywood fanatics—Rohit (Salim Diwan), Vishnu (Ashish Vidyarthi) and Imli (Raima Sen) who aspire to make it big in films. But they must diligently brave both internal as well as professional struggles to survive.