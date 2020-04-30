Netflix announces 'JIVA!' as its next African original series

Despite restrictions that have been placed on our country and the world right now - 2020 is truly turning out to be the year for the African entertainment industry. In February, we saw actress, Pearl Thusi strut her stuff in "Queen Sono", which followed Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. The series boasted a diverse lineup of talented Africa actors such as Vuyo Dabula, Kate Liquorish, Chiedza Mhende and Abigail Kubeka alongside others and has just been renewed for a second season - and now, Netflix has announced its next African original series that is in production. "JIVA!", a script to screen local production with an all-African cast and crew including 26- year old break out star Noxolo Dlamini from "Isibaya" who has bagged the lead role.

The fun and energy-packed drama series will follow the life of the talented street dancer Ntombi (Dlamini), who while juggling the demands of a dead end job, family responsibility and a rocky love life realises that her dance moves could be her ticket out of her working class neighbourhood in Durban.

But first, she must overcome her fears, beat her rivals and sort out the chaos that is her family.

At the helm of the production is award winning creator and showrunner, Busisiwe Ntintili, of The Ntintili Factory and working closely by her side is award winning director Mandla Dube who is known for his work in "Kalushi" and award winning director Mmabatho Montsho who seen victory in Emoyeni and Lockdown.

The series also stars veteran actor Tony Kgoroge, Candice Modiselle, Sne Mbatha, Stella Dlangalala, Zazi Kunene, Anga Makubalo, Given Stuurman, Ntuthuzelo Grootboom, Zamani Mbatha.

Africa Movie Academy Award winner Bontle Modiselle who is known for her dancing, acting and for being on radio, together with Tom London, founder of South Africa’s top dance crew "Soweto’s Finest", make up the creative team as choreographers for the series.

"JIVE!" will be produced by Cape Town based production team Blue Ice Africa with Busisiwe Ntintili, Adam Friedlander and Tebogo Maila as Executive Producers.