Netflix cancels 'Queen Sono' starring Pearl Thusi

While “Queen Sono” was originally greenlit for a second season, Netflix announced the show starring Pearl Thusi has been cancelled due to Covid-19. A spokesperson for Netflix said it decided not to go ahead with season 2. “We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with season 2 of ’Queen Sono’.” The company thanked the Diprente team for their work on the show and fans of the show. “We are incredibly proud of the Diprente team for sharing their audacious vision and bringing it to life with Netflix.

“A huge thank you to our fans across the world for the love shared for our first African Original series.

“Netflix is also grateful to the amazing efforts shown by the cast and crew for their stellar efforts in creating this show for our members around the world.”

The spokesperson said Netflix planned to "continue to work closely with South Africa’s creative industry to keep producing more compelling ‘Made-in-South Africa’ stories.”

“Queen Sono” director and screenwriter Kagiso Lediga said: “We wrote a beautiful story that spanned the continent but unfortunately could not be executed in these current trying times.”

Thusi also had positive things to say about being involved in the show.

“It’s so incredible that we as a team had a lifetime opportunity to make history together as there will never be another ‘first’ African Netflix Original Series.

“I’m proud of the work we did, but everything happens for a reason.

“I am excited about what the future holds.”