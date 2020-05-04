Netflix celebrates Africa Month

If you love African stories then you're in for a treat this month with Netflix's carefully curated collection of Africa-made shows in celebration of Africa Month.

The "Made in Africa" collection includes African series, films and documentaries and was done to honour and celebrate Netflix's commitment to Africa and the African creative community.

It includes over a 100 titles - including older licensed films and shows as well as Netflix Originals like "Queen Sono", which debuted on Netflix in February, and Blood & Water, which will premiere in May.

Other films and series in the collection include: "Jerusalema"; "King of Boys"; "Lionheart"; "Mokalik"; Oscar-award winning film "Tsotsi"; "Uncovered"; "The Wedding Party"; "Tjovitjo"; "Castle and Castle"; "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind"; "Azali"; "Potato Potahto" and "Joy" among others.

Members will also see major international films and series that were either predominantly or completely filmed on the continent, such as "Holiday in the Wild" (South Africa and Zambia); "The Red Sea Diving Resort" (Namibia and South Africa); "Troy: Fall of a City" (South Africa), "Beasts of No Nation" (Ghana), "Blood Diamond" (Morocco, Sierra Leone and South Africa), and documentaries, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s "The Ivory Game" and the Oscar-nominated "Virunga".