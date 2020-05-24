Netflix celebrates Africa Month with curated 'Made in Africa' collection

This Africa Month, viewers can enjoy a change of scenery with Netflix’s curated Made in Africa collection. The popular streaming platform will be showing Netflix originals as well as licensed films, series and documentaries from the African continent. Aside from developing a profound sense of appreciation for a powerful African narrative, viewers can also explore different landscapes and cultures from Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and Ghana to South Africa. With over 100 titles available, including "Queen Sono" and "Blood and Water", audiences can catch "Jerusalema", "King of Boys", "Lionheart", "Mokalik", the Oscar-winning "Tsotsi", "Uncovered", "The Wedding Party', "Tjovitjo", "The Boy who Harnessed the Wind", "Azali" and more. Genevieve Nnaji directs and stars in the Nigerian drama, "Lionheart". Picture: Supplied That’s not forgetting, "Holiday in the Wild", "The Red Sea Diving Resort", "Troy: Fall of a City", "Blood Diamond" and Leonardo DiCaprio’s "The Ivory Game" and "Virunga", which bagged an Oscar nomination. Ben Amadasun, Director of licensing and co-productions for Africa at Netflix, revealed: “The only criteria were that the titles selected were available on Netflix for our members to enjoy. Besides completely African titles from countries across the continent, the collection also includes international films and series that were filmed either predominantly or completely on the continent and highlighted African countries as prime shoot locations. "All these titles, from the Netflix originals to the licensed titles are just some of the ways Netflix demonstrates its commitment to investing in Africa’s creative industries.”

He added: “People are different so what I enjoy about travelling the continent won’t particularly be the same as someone else. Just like the entertainment you choose on your Netflix, it’s a very personal thing and it’s mainly finding what sparks joy for you.

That’s why Netflix is dedicated to giving each member a personal experience on the service so that each person finds the sights and sounds of Africa that captures their imagination.

A scene from the movie, "Uncovered". Picture: Supplied

Prior to the lockdown, travel featured prominently on Amadasun’s schedule.

He shared: “Part of my mandate at Netflix is to scour the continent for great stories to add to the service so I travel around the continent to find these stories and meet creators and partners on the continent.

"It’s difficult to choose which particular country or place is my favourite. Of course, outside of my own home country, Nigeria; Africa has so many places that I've been to, that I want to go back to and a lot more that I've yet to travel to.”

Lastly, he shared his favourite offerings, too.

“As you can imagine, I watch a lot of Netflix content - not only because of work but because I’m an entertainment fan - and I must admit that I've been inspired to travel and explore more places on the continent and around the world by our content,” he revealed.

“Some of the ones that come to mind include "The King Eternal Monarch" from Korea; "The Forgotten Kingdom", which showed off some truly majestic sights of Lesotho, then there’s "8", the South African horror movie which was shot in a small town called Karatara near Knysna on Western Cape, South Africa.

"I’m also a fan of documentaries and I've found that the subject matter and scenery on shows like "The Ivory Game" shot in Tanzania and Kenya as well, "Our Planet" and "Virunga" will inspire viewers to explore the planet in a sustainable way.”



