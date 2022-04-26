Netflix launches first African podcast with industry heavyweights

African personalities including comedian Celeste Ntuli, actress Connie Chiume and film-makers Jayan Moodley and Retti Ramaphakela are among the stars to feature in a new podcast by streaming platform Netflix. “Never Late | African Time” debuts on Wednesday, May 4, and will see award-winning radio broadcaster, Andy Maqondwana, who hosts the “Feel Good with Andy Maqondwana” show on Kaya FM, and 947’s Zweli Mbhele, who hosts “NightsWithZweli” and the “Top 40”, around a table in conversations with celebrated on-screen actors and actresses from around the continent as well as film directors and producers.

Story continues below Advertisment

Jayan Moodley, Retti Ramaphakela, Ini Dima-Okojie and Kemi Adetiba feature in the second episode of the podcast. It seems viewers can expect a whole lot of laughter, “WTF!” and inspiring moments from “Never Late | African Time”, as Maqondwana and Mbhele have candid talks with Africa’s foremost talent who speak all things industry and share their personal stories as performers in and away from the limelight. Industry legends Israel Matseke-Zulu, Nandi Nyembe and Connie Chiume have their seat at the table in episode 5. Picture: Supplied. The five-episode podcast is available on the AfricaOnNetflix official YouTube page, as well as Spotify and Apple. Viewers can tune in to a new episode released every Wednesday, with the podcast available in video and audio formats.

Other guests on the podcast include award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja, Nigerian actress and media personality Nancy Isime, and South African thespian Israel Matseke-Zulu. Episode 4, titled Typecast Effect, features Catherine Kamau Karanja, Candice Modiselle and Sharon Ooja. Picture: Supplied. Mbhele took to Twitter to share the news: “Blessings on blessings 🌍 Introducing the first ever Netflix Africa podcast that includes myself and some of the continent's incredibly talented creators and legends. Stories. African unity. And so much more! Never Late | African Time is coming to you May 4.” Blessings on blessings 🌍



Introducing the first ever Netflix Africa podcast that includes myself and some of the continent's incredibly talented creators and legends.



Stories. African unity. And so much more! Never Late | African Time is coming to you May 4th ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FjmsJAaTD4 — Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) April 26, 2022 Judging from the response on social media, tweeps are excited and can’t wait for the release.

Story continues below Advertisment

@hlengz_hms commented: “May the 4 will indeed be with us this year! I can’t wait. This looks great! Congrats Zweli!” May the 4th will indeed be with us this year!! I can't wait. This looks great!! Congrats Zweli!! — Hlengz (@hlengz_hms) April 26, 2022 @smashafrika wrote: “The swag is 1000% Congratulations on the win Zweli.” The swagg is 1000% Congratulations on the win Zweli. — little tata ka Kaya (@smashafrika) April 26, 2022 And @MamaThatoy said: “Imagine my two fave radio presenters on this one show heeeeeeeelang️.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Imagine my two fave radio presenters on this one show heeeeeeeelang❤️ — MamaOnkarabile💕💞 (@MamaThatoy) April 26, 2022 In a separate tweet, former YoTV presenter and entrepreneur Hulisani Ravele said: “Congratulations @andymaqondwana @TheZweli! Incredible broadcasters, and humans, doing incredible things, love to see it!” Congratulations @andymaqondwana @TheZweli!!! 🙌🏾🎉 Incredible broadcasters, and humans, doing incredible things, LOVE TO SEE IT! ❤️ https://t.co/qGOX3JiRCN — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 26, 2022 To which Maqondwana responded: “Thank you my Huli I love you.” Thank you my Huli😭😭😭😭

I love youuuuu❤️❤️😭😭😭 — Andy Maqondwana (@andymaqondwana) April 26, 2022 And Mbhele replied: “ Thank you Huli. What a time!”

Story continues below Advertisment