Netflix on the lookout for great African stories as they partner with DFM

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Netflix will be on the lookout for great film stories from emerging filmmakers at this year’s Durban Film Mart (DFM) as the leading streaming platform comes in as a new programme partner. The 11th edition of Africa’s premier film industry event will host its virtual edition from September 4 to 13 along with the Durban International Film Festival. Netflix recently expanded their roots in Africa with binge worthy series such as “Queen Sono” created by South African’s Kagiso Lediga and starring Pearl Thusi in the lead role and “Blood & Water”, a young-adult series directed by Nosipho Dumisa and starring a diverse cast of new and established talent like Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema and Gail Mabalane. They also announced a new dance drama series by Busisiwe Ntintili titled “Jiva” and an animation titled “Mama K’s Team 4” coming out of Nigeria. During a panel discussion Lediga and Omotoso will feature to talk about their journeys in making their series for Netflix. In addition, Nosipho Dumisa will feature in a discussion around African storytelling.

Also presenting at the DFM is Netflix lead for African Originals, Dorothy Ghettuba, and Director of Licensing and Co-Productions in Africa, Ben Amadasun.

They will lead a discussion on “Netflix: Made by Africans, Watched by the World” in which they will unpack the Netflix content ecosystem as well as how the team works with local creators to bring their stories to the global streaming service.

Another panel, titled Africa's “Future is Female - Women Filmmakers on Centering Women in our Narrative” will feature dynamic women creatives and producers in a conversation about representation of African women's narratives on popular media.

“We know that great storytelling transcends borders. We have seen this is the success of both our original and licensed series, films and documentaries.

These stories from different countries, languages, and cultures are finding a worldwide platform, expanding our local filmmakers’ and talents’ audience base.

We are really pleased to be partnering with the DFM, as it brings us closer to the African creative community with whom we can engage, exchange knowledge with and possibly partner with to create great African stories that will be watched by the world,” said Amadasun.

Toni Monty, Head of the DFM said Netflix is one of the most significant role players in the development of the film industry on the continent, and the world, and its reach is expanding exponentially.

“We are delighted that they are partnering with us to share their insights with African filmmakers at the DFM.

This is a great opportunity for independent professionals and emerging filmmakers to understand Netflix’s vision for African stories, and how it drives, creates, and selects content,” said Monty.

The DFM takes place online and registration can be done on Durban Film Mart.