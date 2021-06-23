Netflix welcomes first original African reality show 'Young, Famous & African'

Actress and singer Khanyi Mbau, rapper Nadia Nakai and musician Diamond Platnumz are just some of the hottest celebrities that will feature on Netflix’s first African reality series, “Young, Famous & African”. The eight episode show is created and executive produced by award-winning media maven, Peace Hyde with Adelaide Joshua-Hill and Martin Asare-Amankwa – the show is a glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera that follows the group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa.

The aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Instagram stars come together in Joburg. They are all friends, well connected and on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames and reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright. Hyde took to Instagram to share the news.

She wrote: “We are making African history telling OUR STORIES and I am so honoured, excited and READY! --It’s been a lot of sleepless nights and early mornings but the dream has finally paid off. “Excited to finally share that I am a CREATOR and EXECUTIVE PRODUCER of the first ever Netflix Original African Reality TV series ‘YOUNG, FAMOUS AND AFRICAN’ starring this phenomenal superstar cast. GET READY WORLD THE AFRICANS ARE COMING!!! 🌍#FirstNetflixUnscriptedOriginal #YoungFamousAfrican #YFA #PeaceHyde #APieceOfPeace @netflix @netflixsa @naijaonnetflix”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E A C E • H Y D E (@peac_hy) Also included in the stellar African cast is renowned South African DJ, Naked DJ, Nigerian model and actress Annie Macaulay, South African actor and media personality, Andile Ncube and Nigerian stylist, Swanky Jerry.