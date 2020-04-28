Netflix's second African original series 'Blood & Water' drops in May

During the month of May, Netflix will be releasing more than 50 original titles - including the highly anticipated second African original, "Blood & Water". Directed by Nosipho Dumisa, the young, diverse, female led cast includes, Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Gail Mabalane, Natasha Thahane, and Cindy Mahlangu. The series takes viewers into a world of mystery, raw family dynamics and light-hearted relief as it follows intelligent, proactive and impulsive, Puleng Khumalo. The 16-year-old engineers her transfer to Parkhurst College, a prestigious inner-city school for Cape Town’s elite scholars and academic overachievers to investigate the 17-year- old cold case of her older sister, who was abducted-at-birth. Here's a list of other new upcoming Netflix originals:

Mystic Pop-up Bar (series)

Wol-ju, the bartender, is not of this world, or the underworld—she is the weaver of dreams between worlds. Though she might seem obscene and unhindered to some, she provides solace and advice to the weary souls whose dreams she enters. After a drink with Wol-ju, one feels spirited and able to turn the page on their own misfortunes. At the Mystic Pop-up Bar, she is able to cross the threshold between this world and the other, between past and present, revealing visions that rectify her customer’s suffering.

Snowpiercer (series)

In this futuristic thriller, the world has become a frozen wasteland, and the remaining humans inhabit a giant train that perpetually circles the globe.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (Comedy special)

Fusing his musical and comedy chops, Kenny Sebastian gets analytical about frumpy footwear, flightless birds and his fear of not being funny enough.

Casi feliz (series from May 1)

Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.

Into the Night (series)

When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.

Hollywood (series)

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

The Half Of It (Film)

Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.

Furie (Film)

On their return from vacation, a family find their house occupied by disturbing squatters.

All Day and a Night (Film)

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

Mrs. Serial Killer (Film)

When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Kids)

The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when "The Chrissy" catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Comedy Special from May 5)

Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy.

The Eddy (series)

Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, The Eddy tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

Valeria (series)

A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

18 regali (Film)

A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.

Whitestar (Kids)

When Megan and her new horse Whitestar win dressage competitions after a short training, the owner who got rid of Whitestar demands his horse back.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Kids)

This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe's picture book series.

Trial By Media (Documentary)

In this true crime documentary series, history's most dramatic trials are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted verdicts.

True: Terrific Tales (Kids)

Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tales.

The Wrong Missy (Film)

Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date.