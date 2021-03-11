Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to announce Oscar nominations

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will announce the Oscar nominations in a global livestream on Monday. The couple will announce the shortlists for all 23 Academy Award categories in a global livestream that will be hosted on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' digital platforms from 5.19am PT. The “White Tiger” actress shared the news on Instagram using the "tell me without telling me" TikTok trend - but got the idea wrong. She said: "Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations." View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) Her husband quickly jokingly pointed out she'd already given the game away before they then officially confirmed the news.

Captioning her post, Priyanka joked she didn't want to host the livestream with her spouse.

She wrote: “Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy’s Twitter!(sic)"

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers singer recently said he wants to have “many” children with the “Quantico’ actress, and thinks parenthood will be a "beautiful journey" for them both.

He said: "She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together.

"You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control.

“And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that.

"It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is. We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."