Nicki Minaj to have own docuseries on HBO Max
Nicki Minaj has confirmed she will be releasing a new documentary series on HBO Max, which she promises will give a "raw, unfiltered look" at both her personal life and professional life.
In a video posted on Twitter, she said: "What’s up, y’all? It’s Onika Tanya Maraj. I’m very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO MAX.
"It’s going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life, and my professional journey. I can’t wait to share it with you … I’ll see you soon."
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 20, 2020
Meanwhile, Nicki had previously revealed her career has been like a "Cinderella story".
She said: "If I had to describe [the past ten years], I would say 'blessed'. Blessed and highly favoured, because the things that have happened to me have been once in a lifetime.
“I feel like it’s been a Cinderella story. Getting plucked out of Southside, Jamaica, Queens by the prince, Lil Wayne, and whisked away on a freaking magic pumpkin.
“I’m still in the magic pumpkin! I have to say it’s been magical. It’s been tough. It’s been emotional.
“I’ve had to deal with it all, negative and positive. But I know there are so many girls who would kill to have what I’ve experienced, so I have to take the good with the bad and be grateful.
“No matter what’s gone on the past ten years, I’m still here. I’m still here!"