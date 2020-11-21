Nicki Minaj to have own docuseries on HBO Max

Nicki Minaj has confirmed she will be releasing a new documentary series on HBO Max, which she promises will give a "raw, unfiltered look" at both her personal life and professional life.

In a video posted on Twitter, she said: "What’s up, y’all? It’s Onika Tanya Maraj. I’m very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO MAX.

"It’s going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life, and my professional journey. I can’t wait to share it with you … I’ll see you soon."

Meanwhile, Nicki had previously revealed her career has been like a "Cinderella story".

She said: "If I had to describe [the past ten years], I would say 'blessed'. Blessed and highly favoured, because the things that have happened to me have been once in a lifetime.