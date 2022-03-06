No one is above 'Suspicion' in well-cast, ingeniously-penned thriller

Viewers need to brace themselves for a barrage of crime dramas. And it’s on streaming platforms as well as traditional TV. Right now, “Suspicion” on Apple TV+ is worth checking out.

It’s got a stellar cast, which includes Kunal Nayyar, Elyes Gabel and Uma Thurman. As a 5-part series, the storyline moves at a fast pace. The show centres on several British individuals who find themselves suspects in a case involving the kidnapping of Leo (Gerran Howell), the young son of American media mogul Katherine Newman (Thurman).

While Natalie (Georgina Campbell), a banker, Tara (Elizabeth Henstridge), a university lecturer, Aadesh (Nayyar), an IT whiz, and Sean Tilson (Elyes Gabel), an elusive assassin, come from different walks of life and don’t appear to have crossed paths, they are linked by having been at the same place at the same time. In this case, it’s at a New York hotel where Leo was kidnapped. And the video of his abduction has gone viral, which places undue pressure on Vanessa Okoye (Angel Coulby), a British counter-terrorism cop, overseeing the interrogation. She is shadowed by Scott Anderson (Noah Emmerich), a not-so-silent and somewhat sarcastic FBI observer. The opening episode delves into the life of the different characters. Natalie is about to walk down the aisle and, in the hours leading up to her walking down the aisle, she tries to pay off a debt her mother incurred with a local shark.

However, she’s terribly secretive about it as well as the stack of cash she has in her possession. Although she makes it to the church on time, her big moment is snatched away as she’s arrested in front of her guests and family. Meanwhile, Aadesh, who is in financial straits, convinces his wife that all will be fine as he is on the brink of landing his dream job.

Frustrated by having to work for his ungrateful father-in-law, he helps out to keep the family peace. His arrest baffles those close to him as his straightlaced disposition is a far cry from the criminal he is pegged out to be. Then there is the master of disguises, Sean. He’s slick and slippery.

And a recently divorced Tara has her own struggles. However, while three of the guys are in custody, Katherine is given an ultimatum to “tell the truth” or lose her son. Did the cops get the suspects wrong? Well, Vanessa decides to release them and follow the trail in that way.