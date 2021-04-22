Noxolo Grootboom comes out of retirement for 'How To Ruin Christmas'

Global streaming platform, Netflix has enlisted the help of former SABC1 Xhosa news anchor Noxolo Grootboom to promote “How To Ruin Christmas“.

The show, which was released last December as a Christmas special, was such a huge success couldn’t stop raving about it and made requests for another season, so Netflix commissioned a season two which will air in December this year.

In the video, Grootboom says she had gone into retirement but was politely asked by Netflix to come out as it would significantly help their cause.

The just-for-laughs promo video, which doesn’t reveal much, sees Grootboom and the siblings chatting about the show before they are joined by Succulent - the sheep, a much loved character from the first instalment of the show.

Accompanying the Instagram video was the caption:“Because sin'thanda nonke emakhaya, here’s a sneak peek of umam Noxolo Grootboom and Katleho & Rethabile Ramaphakela as they talk about the return of #HowToRuinChristmas”.

Grootboom’s fans who watched the video was excited to see her back on screens.

“🙌🏾 Love seeing mama Noxolo everywhere besides the SABC! 😍” said Tanya Belcher.

umabhango said: “I can't wait! Ma'am Noxolo😍😍”

While others sent heart emojis.