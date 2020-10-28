Oscar Isaac in talks to star as Marvel superhero Moon Knight

Actor Oscar Isaac is in talks to lead the upcoming superhero series Moon Knight.

After his appearances in the Star Wars and X-Men franchises, the actor is in talks to take on a new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reports Variety.

Moon Knight tells the story of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

It has been announced that Jeremy Slater would script and executive-produce, as well as serve as showrunner of the show, being made for streaming platform Disney+.

He goes on to kill Bushman and becomes Moon Knight. He first appeared in the August 1975 issue Werewolf by Night #32.