Pallance Dladla on returning as the ‘moral compass’ in ‘DAM’ season 2

The first season of “DAM” scooped numerous awards at the South African Film and TV Awards (Saftas) and,going by the first few episodes of the second instalment, the hit Showmax drama could be well on its way to winning plenty more. Season two picks up three months after the Spring Festival. The cult’s ritual sacrifice seems to have worked: rain has come and transformed the land.

Lea Vivier, who reprises her role as Yola, has no memory of anything since her return for her father’s funeral, but can she put the missing pieces together as diamonds are discovered, a mass grave uncovered and a monster surfaces in the dam? Lea Vivier. Picture: Supplied Safta nominee, Pallance Dladla also returns to his role as Themba in this suspenseful drama and to wrap up some unfinished business. On his return to the series, he said, “We shot the first season during Covid. A lot of people didn't know how the future was going to pan out. Somehow we ended up in Bedford in the Eastern Cape shooting this series, and something magical happened that resonates through the show.

“We became such a real family - the actors and the crew. I feel like there's going to be more incredible things that are going to happen in our industry if we just build this family-based way of working. “But also, season one ends on a cliffhanger, so we knew that we had unfinished business.” Dladla who describes the series as a “psychological thriller that intertwines horror and fantasy too” says that at it’s heart is a story about family, love and healing.

On his role, he said Themba is the moral compass for the audience. "He has this purity. He's grounded, where with Yola's role this season, there's a sense of disconnection.“ A scene from ‘Dam’ season 2. Picture: Supplied “He realises the importance of his ancestry and that the values passed down by his forefathers are fundamental to humanity: values of love, family, forgiveness, community, and connection with nature - that we all belong in this ecosystem.

“And he is challenged to honourably embrace these values and these responsibilities, whatever the cost,” he said. Without giving to much away, Dladla said one of the things that creped him out this season was when a stunt man was on fire. “I do my own stunts, but to a certain level, not like that. So kudos for that, man. WHOO WEE.“

Dladla who was not at all surprised when the first season received two nods at the Saftas, said he wanted the show to go to other festivals. “I was waiting for more! Like, let's take this to other festivals. Friends of mine who are not from this country, who’ve seen this, they’re like, ‘Oh. My. Gosh. What is this?’ So I want us to take it further.” Watch the trailer below.