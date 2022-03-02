‘Pastor kids’ confess their ‘sins’ in the no-holds-barred docuseries ‘Sex in Afrikaans’

Brady and Tracy Fortuin are referred to as the “pastor kids” in the no-holds-barred docuseries “Sex in Afrikaans”. But don’t be deceived by their conservative upbringing. This couple, who are among several participants in the research group that’s featured on the show, are unapologetic about their ravenous sexual appetite.

Now the show title might be confusing, depending on how you interpret it, but rest assured that the show isn’t. Hosted by Bradley R Daniels, who is a clinical psychologist with a Master’s degree from New York University, the show is produced and narrated by Rian van Heerden. “Sex in Afrikaans” debunks the misconception that the Afrikaans community is very traditional when it comes to sex.

And this is based on solid feedback from the group – as well as the expert knowledge from people in the sex industry. The deep dive into the sexual habits of the Afrikaans community will surprise as well as educate the viewer. And it goes beyond the fairy-tale narrative sold in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise. In this series, everyone weighs in on the subject of sex, from sex workers, adult shop owners, swingers, dominatrixes, a cross-dresser to a dungeon master as well as a unicorn (translated: a person entering a polyamorous relationship).

South Africa’s flourishing sex industry caters for every turn-on, even if the fetish isn’t for everyone like those with a proclivity for BDSM or infantilism, which is when people like to dress up as babies. I was at a media luncheon a week ago and while discussing what everyone has been binge-watching of late, one person raved about how insightful she was finding “Sex in Afrikaans”. So even though there isn’t a lot of chatter in the Twitterverse, the number of streams so far is indicative of its behind-closed-doors popularity. Simply put, no one is talking about the show but they are watching.

Back to Brady and Tracy, both of whom are 35 and formerly from Cape Town, they agreed to do the show after a relative, who had worked with Van Heerden, asked if they would be keen. “Sex in Afrikaans” unpacks the bells and whistles when it comes to sex toys and fetishes. Picture: Supplied Tracy admitted: “Well, everybody has been really supportive. Nobody is surprised by the fact that we did the show. Our parents are definitely not watching the show. In general, our friends are very excited and happy.” The Pretoria-based couple have been married for four years and have three children, one together and two are from Tracy’s previous relationship.

Brady added: “We were friends for a very long time. But there’s always been something there lurking in the dark and it just popped up. It was one of those situations where you marry your best friend and it just so happens to be that my best friend is also very beautiful. So that helps.” Obviously, they took into consideration any impact their decision would have on their loved ones. Tracy added: “To be honest with you, our parents are conservative but they know us well enough to know that this isn’t out of our avenue. They know how we are as a couple, as individuals, we are very open and honest about everything.

“I’ve always been the rebel in my house so nobody is surprised when I do something. But coming from a conservative background, there are so many things that we aren’t allowed to talk about.” Brady, who is in IT, revealed that his shift in mindset was brought about through his missionary work, where he got to work with other nationalities. He added: “I do come from a religious background. I think me and my mom had a decent relationship when it came to talking about these things. I guess my wife told me at one point that I’m a bit of a mama’s boy.

“My dad is a bit old school and religious in that sense. But you have to consider that we are not speaking for Christian people or all pastor's kids. It is not a one-for-all type of thing. We are talking about our individual unique experiences. “When I met this group of people who were Canadians, French and South Americans, their outlook was that sex was never a sin. Was never an ugly thing. It was openly embraced. For me, it was a bit shocking from where I came from and it started breaking off a few traditional chains.” As much as Brady and Tracy, a singer, went into the show thinking they were pretty open-minded to many things, they were schooled on a few things, too.

Tracy admitted: “For us, the show really taught us a lot about ourselves and while we thought we were liberal and open-minded, we realised maybe not as much. You know there is an episode when we addressed fetishes. “For most things, I’m open-minded, but I realised it was so easy for me to judge the guy who was dressed as a baby. Immediately, it was such a trigger for me. “Through the process of having Bradley there to talk us through things and explain it to us, it really did help us be more open-minded.

“What you really learn is that everybody has their own thing. In saying that, with couples who want to explore, that is the basis to work from. Start very small and build from there.” Interestingly, in the episode mentioned, the couple discovered they were into flogging. Brady added that the material is soft and feels very nice.

On the show, the couples open up about what turns them on, how they communicate with one another and what they are keen on trying. There are also two singles in the group, who give their input, too. When the topic of swinging came around, Brady and Tracy chuckled and admitted that, at this time in their relationship, it was not for them. She added: “I’m so obsessed with my husband”.