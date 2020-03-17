Pearl Thusi thanks fans for ‘Queen Sono’ support, hints at season 2 possibility

Local actress Pearl Thusi thanked her fans for the ongoing support for "Queen Sono", the first African produced Netflix original series. While reviews for "Queen Sono" have been a mixed bag, it seems that there is still a possibility for a second season. Taking to her Twitter page recently, Thusi thanked her fans for streaming the show and said that "Queen Sono" is "still doing very well" and that she'll let them know if it gets renewed for a second season.

Hi everyone! Thank you for all the incredible support! The show is still doing very well! Better than expected !!! I’m so proud ! I promise to let you know as soon as we know whether there’ll be a second season ! We love you! — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) March 12, 2020

The action-packed series follows Queen Sono (Pearl Thusi), the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

Speaking about the streaming giant's plan for locally produced content, Chief Content Officer for Netflix Ted Sarandos said: “We want to make your favourite show and your favourite film. We have been doing that around the world and we want to do that in Africa as well. We tell great stories in entertainment capitals around the world.”

"Queen Sono" premiered on Netflix on February 28 starring Pearl Thusi, Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Maphumulo, Abigail Kubeka, Connie Chiume, Otto Nobela and James Ngcobo.