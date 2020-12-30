Phoebe Dynevor had 'fun' filming 'Bridgerton' sex scenes with Rege-Jean Page

Phoebe Dynevor felt "safe" and had "fun" filming her racy sex scenes with Rege-Jean Page for “Bridgerton”. The 25-year-old actress - who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series – says the racy scenes were choreographed like a dance routine which made them feel safe and fun, unlike previous ones she filmed. She told Grazia magazine: "My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne. “And it was so great because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt or a dance. It's crazy to me that that hasn't been there in the past. “I've done sex scenes before that I can't believe I did: it was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now."

Rege-Jean Page as Simon Bassett in ’Bridgerton’. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

However, not all scenes were as nice to shoot as Phoebe suffered a panic attack while filming a ballroom scene.

She added: "There is a scene in one episode where Daphne walks down the stairs and everyone is staring at her.

“That was one of the hardest scenes to shoot. Everyone has days where they wake up and feel like poo and don't want to see people, let alone be on camera. It just so happened I was having one of those days then and felt so out of my comfort zone. Basically, I had a full-blown panic attack."

Meanwhile, her co-star Rege-Jean Page - who plays Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings - is pleased that the show features a diverse cast.

He said: "This show is a glamorous, ambitious Cinderella fantasy of love and romance - I don't know why you wouldn't invite everyone to come and play in it, especially since we're serving a global audience on Netflix.

“It takes so little imagination to include people, as opposed to how much thought and effort it takes to keep people out of these stories."