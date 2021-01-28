Phoebe Dynevor: It's difficult rehearsing an orgasm

Phoebe Dynevor says it was "difficult to rehearse" having an orgasm in her “Bridgerton” character's masturabtion scene. The “Bridgerton” star - who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix show - had a number of racy sex scenes with her co-star Regé-Jean Page but thinks her character's masturbation scene was the "hardest" to film. She told Glamour: "The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It's a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don't. You just do it. “That's saying something because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot. You feel very vulnerable in those scenes." Phoebe noted that her solo sex scene was a different experience than her intimate scenes with Regé-Jean as the pair were able to rehearse to point the moves felt like "stunts".

She explained: "We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way.

“You always feel safe. I'd rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical. But on my own, it's a different thing."

However, the “Waterloo Road” star always felt safe on set thanks to her intimacy coach Lizzy Talbot, who helped the male director capture the scenes without making the stars feel vulnerable.

Phoebe added: "I always get back to the fact that Lizzy was on set for that scene. If we didn't have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward.

"I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different, he could speak to her first.

“I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn't been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man."