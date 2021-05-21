Phoebe Dynevor talks Regé-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' exit

Phoebe Dynevor has admitted Regé-Jean Page's “Bridgerton” exit has been "a spanner" for the show but thinks it will be fine in the long term.

The 26-year-old actress had a "heads up" that her friend and co-star was planning to leave the programme after one season as the Duke of Hastings - and though she knows his decision will have caused some short-term problems, she doesn't think it will affect the long-term future of the Netflix period drama.

She said: "I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner.

“But again, the show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books.

“I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show."

Although Phoebe - who plays Daphne Bridgerton - is "sad" to see Regé-Jean leave the show, she's looking forward to having more scenes with her on-screen family, including Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton, who will take centre stage in the second season.

Speaking on Variety's “Awards Circuit” podcast, she said: “I think fans of the books know that every [season] is about a different sibling.

“And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny, who plays Anthony.

“Obviously it’s sad to to see [Page] go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my with my family.”

Fellow “Bridgerton” star Adjoa Andoh recently admitted she thinks Regé-Jean will be much missed on the set of the show, but thinks his exit won't impact on the arc of the programme.

The 58-year-old star - who plays Lady Danbury in the hit show - said: "We're following the overriding framework of Julia Quinn's beautiful novels.

“There are eight Bridgerton children: one down, seven to go.

"Season two, it's Anthony Bridgerton, so there you are.

“That's the arc of the show. We all love Regé and we're all going to miss Regé."

Despite Regé-Jean's exit from the show, Adjoa remains good friends with the actor, revealing they share "a love for punk".

She said: "He's a lovely man and he'll be my friend for life."