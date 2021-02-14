Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover to star in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series
Emmy award-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is getting together with actor-singer Donald Glover to create and star in the series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, based on the 2005 film of the same name that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
“Fleabag” star Waller-Bridge and Glover, widely known as rapper Childish Gambino who sang the global hip hop hit “This is America”, will also serve as executive producers along with co-creator and show runner Francesca Sloane.
Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke shared the news on Instagram after the Grammy award-winning “Me and Your Mama” rapper shared it on his Childish Gambino Instagram page on his Stories.
She captioned the post: “Donald Glover x Phoebe Waller Bridge x Francesca Sloane #Mr&MrSmith #donaldglover #phoebewallerbridge”
The Pitt-Jolie starring 2005 feature thriller grossed $487 million worldwide upon release. The reboot will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
"Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team," said Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.
"'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own," Salke added.