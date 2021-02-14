Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover to star in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series

Emmy award-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is getting together with actor-singer Donald Glover to create and star in the series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, based on the 2005 film of the same name that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

“Fleabag” star Waller-Bridge and Glover, widely known as rapper Childish Gambino who sang the global hip hop hit “This is America”, will also serve as executive producers along with co-creator and show runner Francesca Sloane.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke shared the news on Instagram after the Grammy award-winning “Me and Your Mama” rapper shared it on his Childish Gambino Instagram page on his Stories.

She captioned the post: “Donald Glover x Phoebe Waller Bridge x Francesca Sloane #Mr&MrSmith #donaldglover #phoebewallerbridge”

The Pitt-Jolie starring 2005 feature thriller grossed $487 million worldwide upon release. The reboot will stream on Amazon Prime Video.