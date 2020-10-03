PICS: First images of Chadwick Boseman & Viola Davis in ‘Ma Rainey's Black Bottom’
The first images of Chadwick Boseman’s last movie he worked on with alongside Viola Davis have been released.
Netflix released first look images of the multi-award-winning duo who will star in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”.
Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (played by Viola).
Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music.
As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (played by Chadwick) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry - spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.
Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth.
Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black.
Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown also star in the movie.
Chadwick, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died in August of cancer.
“Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” will premiere on December 18.