PICS: First images of Chadwick Boseman & Viola Davis in ‘Ma Rainey's Black Bottom’

The first images of Chadwick Boseman’s last movie he worked on with alongside Viola Davis have been released.

Netflix released first look images of the multi-award-winning duo who will star in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”.

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (played by Viola).

Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music.

As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (played by Chadwick) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry - spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.