Prison break thriller ‘The Longest Night’ is laden with twists

Streaming platforms were a lifesaver during the Covid-19 hard lockdown. But it’s now become a bit of a conundrum as viewers are spoilt for choice. Of course, that’s a problem we can live with. That said, my biggest takeaway from the exposure has been accessing content from around the world. Being able to stream Spanish thrillers, K-Dramas and so much more. What a joy, truly.

Story continues below Advertisement

I recently watched the prison break thriller “The Longest Night”. The six-episode series was intense, beautifully written with complex plots and subplots, and wonderfully cast. The premise centres on the extraction of a prisoner (Simón Lago, played by Luis Callejo) from the Prison of Monte Baruca on Christmas Eve. But there’s so much more to this.

The villains are cops, in this scenario. There is a major cover-up in play. Meanwhile, Hugo Roca (Alberto Ammann), the warden at the prison, which also houses mentally-ill criminals, finds himself blackmailed into doing what is asked of him With his daughter’s life hanging in the balance, Hugo has to stray from his moral compass and the calls he makes result in collateral damage as bodies pile up.

Story continues below Advertisement