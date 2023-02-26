Private chef Sanelisiwe ‘Sane’ Bhengu deserves her just desserts - and soon - in ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’

So I’ve turned into that shameless reality TV addict. But I blame “The Real Housewives of Durban” for making it such an exciting season, with plenty of twists. And let’s not forget the new characters, who are leaving a whole lot of drama in their wake.

The two that are definitely standing out for me right now are Sanelisiwe "Sane" Bhengu and Maria Valaskatzis. While Maria has a catty default setting, she is smart enough to know which battles to fight. The same cannot be said of Sane. Yoh, this private chef is in dire need of private lessons when it comes to etiquette. Now before fans (does she even have any, really?) start getting defensive, let me just say this. Sane has the etiquette of a grizzly bear.

My jaw has never dropped as many times as it did when she was part of a shindig, rubbing people up the wrong way or going for the jugular when someone offends her. She has no filter. Period. When it comes to emotional intelligence, she is missing many key ingredients. That altercation with Londie London, who was in a vulnerable space following her very public break-up, was uncalled for.

Nonku Williams and Londie London on "The Real Housewives of Durban". Picture: Twitter Her comments were brutal, unforgiving and distasteful. But she also had issues with Slindile Wendy Ndlovu and Annie Mthembu, who she referred to as a PA who slept her way to a mansion. Wait, whaaaat!

For someone who doesn’t mind anyone else’s business, where does she find the time to cook up all these theories? Of course, Maria knows her and feels she’s being unfairly judged. But the words that spit out of Sane’s mouth tell a different story - even if Sane has amnesia about all those foot-in-mouth moments.

She is without a doubt one of the most loathed characters on the show. And I pray her callous words will come back to bite her at some point. Of course, I do want a front row seat to watch her reap what she sows. “The Real Housewives of Durban” season 3 is streaming on Showmax.