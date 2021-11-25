Priyanka Chopra laughs at Jack Whitehall's 'Meghan Markle of Pop' quip

Priyanka Chopra Jonas found Jack Whitehall's joke about her friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Netflix's “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” hilarious. The comedy special sees brothers and bandmates Joe, 32, Kevin, 34, and Nick Jonas, 29, ridiculed by their partners and famous faces.

And Priyanka was seen giggling when the 33-year-old British comedian called her husband Nick "The Meghan Markle of pop" for breaking up the “Sucker” band. He quipped: "October 30th, 2013...the music industry's 9/11...The day of the break-up of my heart into thousand tiny pieces. "I'm not gonna stand up here and play the blame game. We could be here all night going, 'Oh Nick said this. Nick did that.'

“No, it was a mutual decision to break up so that Nick could focus on his solo career. No one's to blame except Nick whose fault it definitely was." Among the names he gave Nick were "The Brother Breaker" and "The Meghan Markle of pop", and ​his other half couldn't help but laugh at the latter, which was seemingly in reference to the former “Suits” actress and her husband Prince Harry stepping down as senior members of the British Royal family. The “Quantico” star first met Meghan at the ELLE Women in Television dinner in January 2016, and they've been good friends ever since.

Priyanka previously hailed the 40-year-old duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Harry - for handling her critics so well and insisted she's exactly the same as she was before she became a member of the Royal family. The 39-year-old actress said: "I've seen that and it's really unfortunate. But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her ... Of course, it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason. “But the beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this.

“A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she's the same chick. "Now that she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. “We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her.