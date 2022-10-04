Producers set the record straight about Abdul Khoza's rumoured exit from ‘The Wife’

The cast of Showmax’s hit telenovela “The Wife” is one of the most loved in Mzansi. Viewers have truly embraced them so any time there is an ounce of speculation that one of their beloveds could be leaving the cast, it sends them into a frenzy.

Reports on the exit of fan favourite Bonko Khoza had viewers express their feelings, however reports of his apparent replacement Wiseman Mncube brought comfort to some. Speculation is rife that the winner of DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards Favourite Actor will be leaving the telenovela. City Press reported that the actor, who plays Nqobizitha Zulu, “has left the show”.

Khoza’s character is a firm favourite, often topping Twitter trends because of his character’s traits. In response to the rumours, “The Wife” producer Kamogelo Aphane from Stained Glass Productions told IOL Entertainment: “Abdul Khoza has not been replaced in Season 3 of ‘The Wife’.” “We don't want to share any spoilers, so fans will have to wait and see what unfolds when ‘The Wife’ returns in November exclusively on Showmax."

Season three is set to take a different direction with the focus being on two star-crossed lovers: Tswana doctor Naledi Montsho and Zulu taxi driver Qhawe. Gaisang K Noge (“House of Zwide”') stars as Naledi opposite Kwenzo Ngcobo, dubbed “the Woolworths of Amadoda” by Twitter, as Qhawe. Viewers can expect to journey beyond the Joburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West in the upcoming and season finale of “The Wife”, which debuts on Showmax in November.