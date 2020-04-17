'Queer Eye' star Antoni Porowski's love life inspires Netflix rom-com

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski's life experience as a sexually fluid man has inspired a rom-com, which is being developed by Netflix. According to sources, the streaming platform is working on a feature titled "Girls & Boys", which is loosely based on Porowski's real-life dating experiences, reports Hollywood Reporter. Porowski has developed the story with "Black-ish" creative Kenya Barris. Barris will produce under his banner Khalabo Ink Society. Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan have been roped in to pen the screenplay for "Girls & Boys".

Back in 2018, Porowski opened up about his sexuality in an interview with Gay Times.

"Some people want to define themselves, and they should as it's part of their identity. For me personally, I've never really had a label for myself," said Porowski, who was dating photographer Joey Krietemeyer at the time.

"Today I'm gay, I'm in a gay relationship, and that's where I am. That's good enough for me," he added.

He also said that he always considered himself a "little more fluid along the spectrum".

"Even being called bisexual … I remember in my early twenties I was like, 'But bisexual means I can only like girls and guys, what if I like something else?'. Maybe it's just my rebellious nature. I'm me, I'm Antoni, and I'm all these things," he said.

In Netflix's Emmy-nominated "Queer Eye" reboot, Porowski acts as the show's food and wine expert.