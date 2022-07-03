Ranking the African cast members of ‘The Real Housewives’: who is the most iconic of them all?

“The Real Housewives” represents everything we aspire for in life: money, fame, sugar, spice and everything nice. We love it. We live for the glitz and the glamour. The franchise has introduced us to women from all walks of life, some of whom we love and others we dislike.

The US franchise has given us OGs such as Nene Leakes, Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Gizelle Bryant, Ramona Singer and Karen Huger. However, let’s come back closer to home and share some tea on who the fan favourites and queen bees are when it comes to “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, The Real Housewives of Durban, The Real Housewives of Lagos and soon, The Real Housewives of Cape Town”. So the question is, which African housewife reigns supreme? Who is the “queen bee” in this honcho? Here are the most memorable housewives to grace our screens, and they come in no particular order.

Chioma Ikokwu (RHOLagos) Chioma Ikokwu Loved and adored by many, the first housewife to top the list is Chioma Ikokwu from “The Real Housewives of Lagos“. Chioma oozes style and confidence. She’s young, beautiful, entrepreneurial and has a good head on her shoulders. Ikokwu stole our beats the moment she graced our screen.

Her sense of fashion keeps us glued to her, waiting to see her next move. Nonku Williams (RHODurban) Nonku Williams. Picture: Instagram When it comes to “The Real Housewives of Durban”, it’s undeniable that Nonku Williams is a fan favourite. Miss Williams is real, authentic and as she says: “What you see is what you get.”

As a single mother and entrepreneur, she’s shared her struggles with us of which most can relate. She’s a boss babe and knows how to stand up and defend herself. It takes a certain strength to be open and let us into your life like that. It’s very rare to find a housewife that shares so openly because once cameras start rolling, some will create shadows or façades of who they really are. Evodia ‘Madame’ Mogase (RHOJ)

Businesswoman Evodia "Madam" Mogase and her model daughter Mercy feature in their own reality show, 'Madam and Mercy', on Mzansi Magic. Picture: Supplied Then we have Evodia Mogase. Ms Mogase is the girl who she thinks she is. Though it’s been a while since we’ve had this housewife on our screens, we miss the glamour that she brought to “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg”. She and her daughter, Mercy Mogase, were the best mommy daughter duo team and we loved seeing them flourish on our screens. She brought life back to Johannesburg. RushTush (RHOCT)

Rushda Moosajee popularly known as RushTush. Picture: Instagram Though this season of The Real Housewives of Cape Town hasn’t kicked off, fitness mogul and entrepreneur Rushda Moosajee aka RushTush, seems to be the fan favourite. Following the announcement of her being part of the cast, her huge following rallied behind her on social media. With the followers rallying behind her, we’re ready to get to know her and see what she has to offer on screen. Christall Kay (RHOJ)