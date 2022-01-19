‘Real Housewives of Durban’ castmate Londie London wants to rebrand

Singer and songwriter Londie London is one of the new cast members on “The Real Housewives of Durban” season 2, bringing with her sassiness and some great fashion. The wife and mother of one chats about her decision to join the show.

What made you want to be apart of season two? I thought it would be a great idea for the public to see how I am rebranding myself. People know me as this sexy singer, but they don’t really know my personality and what I'm about outside of the entertainment industry.

So when I got the opportunity to be one of the housewives, I thought it was a great way for me to connect with a new audience. How did your husband react upon hearing the news? He isn’t a person that likes to be in the public eye; we are the total opposite. So he was a bit skeptical, but he was like, ‘Okay, I think this is a great opportunity for you.’… I know that he’s a bit uncomfortable with being on camera, but he’s happy about it.

How was the experience of filming? Wow, it’s a lot of work. It’s tiring, but at the same time it’s fun. I used to be based in Joburg, so now that I’ve moved to Durban I don't really have a lot of friends yet. So it was nice to have people who work hard and who are also able to have fun. I’m just enjoying having new friends. What took the most getting used to?

Putting my personal life out there was the most challenging part for me. I had to bring my mom in and my husband. My child is going to be on TV as well and I haven’t even posted his face on social media. At first, I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?’. But I was like, ‘Okay, for once, let me just tell my story’, you know, rather than letting other people do it.

What does Londie London bring to this new season? I bring some sassiness and fashion looks, of course, and I’m just fun and I’m funny. I’m also one of those people that helps and enjoys creating a bond with other women. Did you have your stylist on set?

I do have people that are custom-making my outfits: Willet Designs Couture and Styles by Dumi. Those are the people that I’m working closely with in terms of creating the looks that I need for the show. Who did you learn the most from on the show and why?

I think I’ve learnt something from each one of the housewives. They’re all quite different, but I like LaConco because she’s more outspoken. Oh, gosh! She’s just comfortable with being herself. That’s one thing I love about her.

Sorisha, she’s just teaching me how to be a calm person. And Annie is just herself: very outspoken and out there. She doesn’t take sh**t. What will the viewers take away from watching this season?

I feel like with the old cast, the viewer is going to connect with them more and get to know them better. Most of them are returning for season 2, so I feel like this season the viewers are going to see the ladies in a more comfortable state and they’re going to be more open, which is going to be nice to watch. Would you ever consider a full-time career in TV?

Definitely, why not? Presenting, acting, or reality shows, I’m that girl. Bring it on! Do you have any advice for housewives who would like to join this franchise in future? I would say you must be willing to make time, because, wow, it’s a lot of time. It’s a lot of work and I would also say just make sure you’ve got a 24-hour nanny because there will be some long nights when you’re away from your kids.