'Real Housewives of Durban' renewed for 2nd season

When it first hit the screens, the Real Housewives of Durban broke records and trended every week for all the drama it served up. Now fans can get ready to pick up from where season one of the show ended as Showmax has extended it for a second season.

The hit reality show stars Sorisha Naidoo, Anne-Tonni Lodick-Mthembu, Kgomotso Ndungane, Nonkanyiso “Laconco” Chonco, Ayanda Ncwane and Nonku Williams. Showmax is not only bringing RHOD back for a new season but in partnership with NBC Universial is also debuting the Real Housewives of Lago’. The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) will be the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise.

“We’ve seen audiences across Africa devour The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and The Real Housewives of Durban. “The Real Housewive’ franchise lends itself to localisation and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. “We can’t wait to show the continent - and the world - another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise,” said Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content.