London - Television series "The Crown" might have won millions of fans across the globe with its dramatisation of the life and reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth but one royal historian has accused it of peddling a subversive republican message.
The third season of the hit Netflix show was released on Sunday, portraying events around Elizabeth and her family from the mid-1960s until 1977.
Its creator Peter Morgan has said the series, whose first two seasons cost about $130 million to make, is based on known facts and imagined private conversations.
However, royal historian Hugo Vickers has penned a book "The Crown Dissected", to expose the fiction, saying the show features ludicrous events, misrepresents characters and includes some "idiotic scenes".
"What I like is fiction to help us to understand the truth but not to pervert it and twist it around so you get a completely false view about what happened," Vickers told Reuters.