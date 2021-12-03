'RuPaul's Drag Race' announces season 14 cast, including 1st cisgender heterosexual male contestant

Reality show 'RuPaul's Drag Race' is all set to return with its Season 14 with a two-part premiere on January 7. The news was announced by the network VH1 on Thursday.

A gaggle of 14 queens will vie for the $100 000 grand prize including the show's first-ever heterosexual, cisgender male contestant. The after-show, "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked," will premiere immediately following the premiere. For several seasons, the “Drag Race” franchise has expanded its vision of what defines a drag queen.

#DragRace season 14 trailer is finally here and its STUNNINGLY SUBLIME! pic.twitter.com/BQpL2nESCq — theus | BOSCO FOR THE WIN 👑 (@matheusthemelo) December 3, 2021 The just-concluded third season of “RuPaul's Drag Race UK” included the franchise's first cisgender woman, Victoria Scone, who identifies as a lesbian. The first season of "Drag Race UK" featured a bisexual performer, Scaredy Kat, who had a girlfriend when he was on the show.