'RuPaul's Drag Race' announces season 14 cast, including 1st cisgender heterosexual male contestant
Reality show 'RuPaul's Drag Race' is all set to return with its Season 14 with a two-part premiere on January 7.
The news was announced by the network VH1 on Thursday.
A gaggle of 14 queens will vie for the $100 000 grand prize including the show's first-ever heterosexual, cisgender male contestant.
The after-show, "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked," will premiere immediately following the premiere.
For several seasons, the “Drag Race” franchise has expanded its vision of what defines a drag queen.
#DragRace season 14 trailer is finally here and its STUNNINGLY SUBLIME! pic.twitter.com/BQpL2nESCq— theus | BOSCO FOR THE WIN 👑 (@matheusthemelo) December 3, 2021
The just-concluded third season of “RuPaul's Drag Race UK” included the franchise's first cisgender woman, Victoria Scone, who identifies as a lesbian.
The first season of "Drag Race UK" featured a bisexual performer, Scaredy Kat, who had a girlfriend when he was on the show.
The most recent season of “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” was won by Kylie Sonique Love, the first out trans woman to win in franchise history. And last year, “Drag Race” featured its first trans male contestant, Gottmik, who identifies as pansexual.
Bringing a cishet man into the “Drag Race” workroom, however, marks the first time someone who does not identify as LGBTQI+ has participated on the show that has been celebrated for bringing queer identities into the mainstream.